Friday's COVID-19 update: 1 new death documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 220 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,010,113. There were a total of 18,176 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 1.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,482 cases (903 cases per 10,000 residents) and 721 deaths. That's an decrease of nine cases since Thursday's report and an increase of one new death.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 265 active cases of COVID-19 and 47,352 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 14 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,290 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 46,375 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,966 total cases (1,119 cases per 10,000 residents) and 289 deaths; Davidson County with 16,992 cases (1,014 cases per 10,000 residents) and 197 deaths; Forsyth County with 36,855 total cases (964 cases per 10,000 residents) and 417 deaths; Randolph County with 15,300 total cases (1,065 cases per 10,000 residents) and 231 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,085 total cases (888 cases per 10,000 residents) and 145 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 20 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, one fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 73% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,340 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 20 from Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 475 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 10 fewer than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 197,813 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 188,912 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 8.66 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33.32 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 11,301 from the day before. The CDC also reported 335 new deaths nationally Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 598,301. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
