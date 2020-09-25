Friday's COVID-19 update: 1 new death reported in Guilford

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 6,142 new cases as of 1:30 p.m. Friday, for a cumulative total of 204,331. The dramatic increase in cases is due to the inclusion of 4,563 antigen positive cases, which NCDHHS began reporting Friday. There were 32,559 total tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 5.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 106 additional cases reported Friday and one new death. That brings the case total to 8,437 (158 cases per 10,000 residents), with 180 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Thursday, there have been 8,392 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 171 verified deaths. That's an increase of 53 cases and no new deaths since Wednesday. Since early March, the health department said, 662 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 4,942 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County had 3,881 cases (233 cases per 10,000 residents) and 54 deaths; Davidson County had 2,714 cases (163 cases per 10,000 residents) and 34 deaths; Forsyth County had 6,956 cases (183 cases per 10,000 residents) and 98 deaths; Randolph County had 2,809 cases (196 cases per 10,000 residents) and 52 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,207 cases (133 cases per 10,000 residents) and 14 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,409 state residents have died. That's 53 more than Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 93% of hospitals reporting, 903 people were hospitalized Thursday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's one more than Wednesday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded about 6.91 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. That's 41,310 more than Wednesday's total. There have been 302,715 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 201,411 as of Thursday, a one-day increase of 1,136 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.