Friday's COVID-19 update: 1 new death reported in Guilford

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 6,142 new cases as of 1:30 p.m. Friday, for a cumulative total of 204,331. The dramatic increase in cases is due to the inclusion of 4,563 antigen positive cases, which NCDHHS began reporting Friday. There were 32,559 total tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 5.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to state health officials, there were 106 additional cases reported Friday and one new death. That brings the case total to 8,437 (158 cases per 10,000 residents), with 180 deaths.