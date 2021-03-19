Friday's COVID-19 update: 10 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 1,915 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 893,229. There were a total of 37,693 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 41,521 cases (773 cases per 10,000 residents) and 582 deaths. That's an increase of 83 cases since Thursday's report and 10 new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,053 active cases of COVID-19 and 40,352 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 533 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 52 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,250 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 38,633 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 16,368 total cases (966 cases per 10,000 residents) and 237 deaths; Davidson County with 15,013 cases (896 cases per 10,000 residents) and 177 deaths; Forsyth County with 32,827 total cases (859 cases per 10,000 residents) and 357 deaths; Randolph County with 13,923 total cases (969 cases per 10,000 residents) and 208 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,001 total cases (769 cases per 10,000 residents) and 68 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 64 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, two fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 75% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 11,805 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 22 from Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 970 people were hospitalized Thursday, according to state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 25 fewer than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 113,205 first doses and 58,969 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, about 3.59 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 29.43 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 56,900 from Wednesday. The CDC also reported 1,118 new deaths nationally Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 535,217. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.