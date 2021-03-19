Friday's COVID-19 update: 10 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 1,915 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 893,229. There were a total of 37,693 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 4% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 41,521 cases (773 cases per 10,000 residents) and 582 deaths. That's an increase of 83 cases since Thursday's report and 10 new deaths.