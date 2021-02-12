Friday's COVID-19 update: 15 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 4,128 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 814,594. There were a total of 52,976 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 6.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 37,806 cases (704 cases per 10,000 residents) and 489 deaths. That's an increase of 212 cases since Wednesday's report and 15 new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 4,162 active cases of COVID-19 and 36,424 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 445 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 137 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,219 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 31,816 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 14,859 total cases (877 cases per 10,000 residents) and 199 deaths; Davidson County with 13,949 total cases (832 cases per 10,000 residents) and 146 deaths; Forsyth County with 30,107 total cases (788 cases per 10,000 residents) and 317 deaths; Randolph County with 12,384 total cases (862 cases per 10,000 residents) and 192 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,550 total cases (720 cases per 10,000 residents) and 54 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 128 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 74% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects it likely won't exceed its adult acute care capacity in the next 120 days.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 10,376 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 82 from Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 2,151 people were hospitalized Thursday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 34 from Wednesday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 27.12 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 97,309 since Wednesday. The CDC also reported 3,645 new deaths nationally Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 470,110. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
