Friday's COVID-19 update: 15 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 4,128 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 814,594. There were a total of 52,976 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 6.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 37,806 cases (704 cases per 10,000 residents) and 489 deaths. That's an increase of 212 cases since Wednesday's report and 15 new deaths.