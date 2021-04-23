Friday's COVID-19 update: 181 new cases and 5 new deaths documented in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 2,167 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 956,932. There were a total of 36,237 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 5.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 45,781 cases (852 cases per 10,000 residents) and 673 deaths. That's an increase of 181 cases since Wednesday's report and five new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,696 active cases of COVID-19 and 44,439 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 618 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 40 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,274 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 42,124 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 17,580 total cases (1,037 cases per 10,000 residents) and 263 deaths; Davidson County with 15,985 cases (954 cases per 10,000 residents) and 185 deaths; Forsyth County with 34,819 total cases (911 cases per 10,000 residents) and 370 deaths; Randolph County with 14,755 total cases (1,027 cases per 10,000 residents) and 224 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,322 total cases (805 cases per 10,000 residents) and 94 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 48 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, three more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 77% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,523 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 18 from Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,145 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's four fewer than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 177,752 first doses and 147,087 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, over 6.77 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 31.66 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 62,827 from the day before. The CDC also reported 875 new deaths nationally Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 566,494. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.