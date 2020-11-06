Friday's COVID-19 update: 185 new cases and 1 new death reported in Guilford

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an update from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,908 new cases as of 11:20 a.m. Friday. The cumulative total is 288,569. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 40,736 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 6.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 185 new cases reported Friday and one new death. That brings the case total to 12,629 (235 cases per 10,000 residents), with 215 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there have been 12,348 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 207 verified deaths. That's an increase of 130 new cases since Thursday and one new death. Since early March, the health department said, 814 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 9,782 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County had 5,609 cases (331 cases per 10,000 residents) and 92 deaths; Davidson County had 4,053 cases (242 cases per 10,000 residents) and 47 deaths; Forsyth County had 9,682 (253 cases per 10,000 residents) and 128 deaths; Randolph County had 4,192 cases (292 cases per 10,000 residents) and 69 deaths; and Rockingham County had 2,316 cases (254 cases per 10,000 residents) and 19 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 4,582 state residents have died. That's 34 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 95% of hospitals reporting, 1,163 people were hospitalized Thursday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 30 fewer than on Wednesday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 9.58 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. That's 117,988 more cases than Thursday's total. There have been 657,223 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 234,264 as of Friday, a one-day increase of 1,135 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
