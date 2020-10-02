Friday's COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths reported in Guilford; state death total rises by 29

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an afternoon update from the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,775 new cases as of 11:20 a.m. Friday, for a cumulative total of 214,684. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 34,904 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 5.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 60 additional cases reported Friday and two new deaths. That brings the case total to 8,919 (167 cases per 10,000 residents), with 187 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Thursday, there have been 8,853 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 180 verified deaths. That's an increase of 119 cases and nine new deaths since Wednesday. Since early March, the health department said, 688 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 5,212 people have recovered from the illness. This information is expected to be updated this afternoon.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County had 4,81 cases (245 cases per 10,000 residents) and 56 deaths; Davidson County had 2,912 cases (175 cases per 10,000 residents) and 37 deaths; Forsyth County had 7,237 cases (191 cases per 10,000 residents) and 104 deaths; Randolph County had 2,947 cases (206 cases per 10,000 residents) and 54 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,349 cases (149 cases per 10,000 residents) and 14 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,608 state residents have died. That's 29 more than Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 921 people were hospitalized Thursday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 18 fewer than Wednesday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 7.26 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. That's 47,046 more cases than Thursday's total. There have been 302,093 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 207,302 as of Friday, a one-day increase of 900 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
