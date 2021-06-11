Friday's COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 425 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,007,698. There were a total of 19,362 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 1.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,433 cases (902 cases per 10,000 residents) and 719 deaths. That's an increase of two cases since Thursday's report and two new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 378 active cases of COVID-19 and 47,250 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 22 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,290 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 46,160 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,911 total cases (1,116 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 16,951 cases (1,011 cases per 10,000 residents) and 196 deaths; Forsyth County with 36,790 total cases (962 cases per 10,000 residents) and 401 deaths; Randolph County with 15,259 total cases (1,062 cases per 10,000 residents) and 231 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,939 total cases (872 cases per 10,000 residents) and 135 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 22 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, one fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 80% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,265 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 19 from Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 535 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 13 fewer than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 252,022 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 232,259 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 8.51 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33.24 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 14,283 from the day before. The CDC also reported 398 new deaths nationally Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 596,059.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
