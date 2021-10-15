Friday's COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 3,182 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 48,683 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 6.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 66,300 cases (12,455 cases per 100,000 residents) and 857 deaths.

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,553 active cases of COVID-19 and 65,509 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 852 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 98 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 62,103 county residents have recovered from the illness.