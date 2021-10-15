Friday's COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 3,182 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 48,683 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 6.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 66,300 cases (12,455 cases per 100,000 residents) and 857 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,553 active cases of COVID-19 and 65,509 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 852 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 98 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 62,103 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,869 total cases (15,261 cases per 100,000 residents) and 332 deaths; Davidson County with 25,347 cases (15,123 cases per 100,000 residents) and 296 deaths; Forsyth County with 50,752 total cases (13,276 cases per 100,000 residents) and 540 deaths; Randolph County with 21,297 total cases (14,824 cases per 100,000 residents) and 303 deaths; and Rockingham County had 11,705 total cases (12,861 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 106 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 89% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 17,456 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 2,074 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 134 fewer than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Friday, 313,986 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 295,330 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.37 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 44.61 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 92,217 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,713 new deaths nationally on Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 718,681.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
