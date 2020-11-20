Friday's COVID-19 update: 255 new cases and 4 new deaths documented in Guilford

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were a record 3,688 new cases as of 1:10 p.m. Friday. The cumulative total is 328,846. There were a total of 42,694 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 8.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 255 new cases reported Friday and four new deaths. That brings the case total to 14,942 (278 cases per 10,000 residents), with 227 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there have been 14,014 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 217 verified deaths as of Thursday. That's an increase of 141 new cases since Wednesday and three new deaths. Since early March, the health department said, 879 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 12,090 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County had 6,429 cases (379 cases per 10,000 residents) and 96 deaths; Davidson County had 4730 cases (282 cases per 10,000 residents) and 48 deaths; Forsyth County had 11,723 (307 cases per 10,000 residents) and 156 deaths; Randolph County had 4,878 cases (340 cases per 10,000 residents) and 75 deaths; and Rockingham County had 2,710 cases (298 cases per 10,000 residents) and 22 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 4,979 state residents have died. That's 43 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,571 people were hospitalized Thursday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 33 more than on Wednesday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 11.46 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. That's 165,087 more cases than Wednesday's total. There have been 1.15 million new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 249,670 as of Thursday, a one-day increase of 1,836 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
