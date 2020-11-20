Friday's COVID-19 update: 255 new cases and 4 new deaths documented in Guilford

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were a record 3,688 new cases as of 1:10 p.m. Friday. The cumulative total is 328,846. There were a total of 42,694 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 8.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to state health officials, there were 255 new cases reported Friday and four new deaths. That brings the case total to 14,942 (278 cases per 10,000 residents), with 227 deaths.

