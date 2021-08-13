Friday's COVID-19 update: 284 new cases documented in Guilford County, according to state data

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 20,202 total cases (1,191.8 cases per 10,000 residents) and 289 deaths; Davidson County with 18,397 cases (1,097.6 cases per 10,000 residents) and 209 deaths; Forsyth County with 39,568 total cases (1,035 cases per 10,000 residents) and 436 deaths; Randolph County with 16,389 total cases (1,140.8 cases per 10,000 residents) and 239 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,678 total cases (953.5 cases per 10,000 residents) and 181 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 87 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 73% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,826 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 2,483 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 74 more than on Wednesday.