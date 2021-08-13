Friday's COVID-19 update: 284 new cases documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 6,628 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,107,414. There were a total of 48,963 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 11.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 51,980 cases (967.7 cases per 10,000 residents) and 738 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,108 active cases of COVID-19 and 50,924 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 731 deaths related to COVID-19. The health department said 48,084 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 20,202 total cases (1,191.8 cases per 10,000 residents) and 289 deaths; Davidson County with 18,397 cases (1,097.6 cases per 10,000 residents) and 209 deaths; Forsyth County with 39,568 total cases (1,035 cases per 10,000 residents) and 436 deaths; Randolph County with 16,389 total cases (1,140.8 cases per 10,000 residents) and 239 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,678 total cases (953.5 cases per 10,000 residents) and 181 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 87 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 73% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,826 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 2,483 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 74 more than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Friday, the most recent data available, 290,342 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 269,299 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.04 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 36.26 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 131,917 from the day before. The CDC also reported 622 new deaths nationally on Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 617,096. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.