Friday's COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 4,078 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 50,487 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 6.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 65,461 cases (12,186 cases per 100,000 residents) and 845 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,305 active cases of COVID-19 and 64,462 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 843 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 106 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 60,313 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,524 total cases (15,058 cases per 100,000 residents) and 323 deaths; Davidson County with 25,006 cases (14,919 cases per 100,000 residents) and 287 deaths; Forsyth County with 50,000 total cases (13,079 cases per 100,000 residents) and 530 deaths; Randolph County with 20,926 total cases (14,566 cases per 100,000 residents) and 296 deaths; and Rockingham County had 11,435 total cases (12,565 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 126 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 85% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 17,104 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 2,467 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 47 fewer than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Friday, 312,570 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 293,331 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.28 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 43.99 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 102,805 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,850 new deaths nationally on Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 707,065.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
