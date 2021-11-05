Friday's COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 1,997 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 42,991 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 68,533 cases (12,758 cases per 100,000 residents) and 892 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,279 active cases of COVID-19 and 67,627 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 869 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 46 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 65,478 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,591 total cases (15,687 cases per 100,000 residents) and 348 deaths; Davidson County with 25,965 cases (15,491 cases per 100,000 residents) and 311 deaths; Forsyth County with 52,201 total cases (13,655 cases per 100,000 residents) and 569 deaths; Randolph County with 22,047 total cases (15,346 cases per 100,000 residents) and 318 deaths; and Rockingham County had 12,332 total cases (13,550 cases per 100,000 residents) and 201 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 60 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 82% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 18,251 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,144 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 29 fewer than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Friday, 318,123 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 300,666 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.63 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 46.18 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 79,820 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,512 new deaths nationally on Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 747,970.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
