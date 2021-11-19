Friday's COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 2,401 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 40,747 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 69,744 cases (12,984 cases per 100,000 residents) and 913 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,208 active cases of COVID-19 and 68,839 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 893 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 46 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 66,737 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 27,064 total cases (15,966 cases per 100,000 residents) and 348 deaths; Davidson County with 26,438 cases (15,774 cases per 100,000 residents) and 314 deaths; Forsyth County with 53,169 total cases (13,908 cases per 100,000 residents) and 578 deaths; Randolph County with 22,393 total cases (15,587 cases per 100,000 residents) and 324 deaths; and Rockingham County had 12,680 total cases (13,933 cases per 100,000 residents) and 215 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 56 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 78% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 18,597 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,052 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 93% of the state's hospitals. That's four more than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Friday, 324,117 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 302,948 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.81 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 47.35 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 107,933 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,301 new deaths nationally on Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 764,473.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
