Friday's COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 2,093 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 870,149. There were a total of 44,475 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 4.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has a total of 40,361 cases (751 cases per 10,000 residents) and 557 deaths. That's an increase of 133 cases since Thursday report and three new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,270 active cases of COVID-19 and 39,298 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 518 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 65 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,246 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 37,362 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 15,888 total cases (937 cases per 10,000 residents) and 230 deaths; Davidson County with 14,725 cases (879 cases per 10,000 residents) and 164 deaths; Forsyth County with 32,132 total cases (841 cases per 10,000 residents) and 345 deaths; Randolph County with 13,436 total cases (935 cases per 10,000 residents) and 205 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,889 total cases (757 cases per 10,000 residents) and 61 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 75 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker, four greater than Thursday. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 71% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 11,446 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 47 from Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,226 people were hospitalized Thursday, according to state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 64 from Wednesday, according to the most recent data.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 69,737 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 41,347 second doses have been administered. Statewide, just over 2.64 million doses have been administered through Wednesday, according to the latest data available.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 28.58 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 65,424 from Wednesday. The CDC also reported 1,947 new deaths nationally Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 517,224. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
