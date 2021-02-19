Friday's COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths documented in Guilford; hospitalizations continue to decrease, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 3,227 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 836,650. There were a total of 44,012 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 5.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has a total of 38,848 cases (723 cases per 10,000 residents) and 537 deaths. That's an increase of 143 cases since Thursday's report and three new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,903 active cases of COVID-19 and 38,025 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 506 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 117 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,233 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 34,615 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 15,279 total cases (901 cases per 10,000 residents) and 217 deaths; Davidson County with 14,324 total cases (855 cases per 10,000 residents) and 149 deaths; Forsyth County with 30,969 total cases (810 cases per 10,000 residents) and 332 deaths; Randolph County with 12,763 total cases (888 cases per 10,000 residents) and 196 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,680 total cases (734 cases per 10,000 residents) and 59 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 115 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker, seven less than Thursday. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 67% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 10,820 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 54 from Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,780 people were hospitalized Thursday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 112 from Wednesday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 27.66 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 69,165 from Wednesday. The CDC also reported 2,601 new deaths nationally Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 489,067. These numbers are expected to be updated by later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
