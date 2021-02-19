Friday's COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths documented in Guilford; hospitalizations continue to decrease, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 3,227 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 836,650. There were a total of 44,012 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 5.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has a total of 38,848 cases (723 cases per 10,000 residents) and 537 deaths. That's an increase of 143 cases since Thursday's report and three new deaths.