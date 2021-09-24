Friday's COVID-19 update: 5 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 5,805 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 58,031 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 8.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 62,241 cases (11,587 cases per 100,000 residents) and 827 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,807 active cases of COVID-19 and 61,149 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 801 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 144 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 56,540 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 24,359 total cases (14,370 cases per 100,000 residents) and 310 deaths; Davidson County with 23,988 cases (14,312 cases per 100,000 residents) and 258 deaths; Forsyth County with 48,056 total cases (12,570 cases per 100,000 residents) and 501 deaths; Randolph County with 19,902 total cases (13,853 cases per 100,000 residents) and 281 deaths; and Rockingham County had 10,794 total cases (11,860 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 153 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 99% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 16,108 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,359 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 33 more than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Friday, 312,871 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 293,189 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 11.06 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 42.5 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 120,770 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,961 new deaths nationally on Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 680,688.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.