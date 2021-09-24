Friday's COVID-19 update: 5 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 24,359 total cases (14,370 cases per 100,000 residents) and 310 deaths; Davidson County with 23,988 cases (14,312 cases per 100,000 residents) and 258 deaths; Forsyth County with 48,056 total cases (12,570 cases per 100,000 residents) and 501 deaths; Randolph County with 19,902 total cases (13,853 cases per 100,000 residents) and 281 deaths; and Rockingham County had 10,794 total cases (11,860 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 153 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 99% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 16,108 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,359 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 33 more than on Wednesday.