Friday's COVID-19 update: 5 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 1,926 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 42,784 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 4.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 69,106 cases (12,865 cases per 100,000 residents) and 901 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,217 active cases of COVID-19 and 68,120 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 879 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 44 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 66,023 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,825 total cases (15,825 cases per 100,000 residents) and 348 deaths; Davidson County with 26,181 cases (15,620 cases per 100,000 residents) and 311 deaths; Forsyth County with 52,604 total cases (13,760 cases per 100,000 residents) and 574 deaths; Randolph County with 22,227 total cases (15,471 cases per 100,000 residents) and 319 deaths; and Rockingham County had 12,512 total cases (13,748 cases per 100,000 residents) and 205 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 57 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 95% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 18,411 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,082 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That's 13 fewer than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Friday, 320,810 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 301,879 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.72 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 46.62 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 81,184 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,561 new deaths nationally on Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 755,201.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
