Friday's COVID-19 update: 5 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 1,926 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 42,784 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 4.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 69,106 cases (12,865 cases per 100,000 residents) and 901 deaths.

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,217 active cases of COVID-19 and 68,120 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 879 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 44 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 66,023 county residents have recovered from the illness.