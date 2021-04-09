Friday's COVID-19 update: 5 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 2,509 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 929,406. There were a total of 36,500 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 4.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 43,946 cases (818 cases per 10,000 residents) and 627 deaths. That's an increase of 243 cases since Thursday's report and five new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,388 active cases of COVID-19 and 42,462 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 579 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 54 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,261 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 40,494 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 17,151 total cases (1,012 cases per 10,000 residents) and 252 deaths; Davidson County with 15,599 cases (931 cases per 10,000 residents) and 182 deaths; Forsyth County with 33,805 total cases (884 cases per 10,000 residents) and 364 deaths; Randolph County with 14,438 total cases (1,005 cases per 10,000 residents) and 217 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,178 total cases (789 cases per 10,000 residents) and 84 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 70 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, seven more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 75% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,248 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 24 from Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 977 people were hospitalized Thursday, according to state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 27 fewer than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 154,757 first doses and 108,993 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, about 5.62 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 30.73 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 74,860 from the day before. The CDC also reported 871 new deaths nationally Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 556,106. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
