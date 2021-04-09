Friday's COVID-19 update: 5 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 2,509 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 929,406. There were a total of 36,500 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 4.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 43,946 cases (818 cases per 10,000 residents) and 627 deaths. That's an increase of 243 cases since Thursday's report and five new deaths.