Friday's COVID-19 update: 6 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state new

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 2,609 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 49,566 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 4.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 67,290 cases (12,527 cases per 100,000 residents) and 868 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,884 active cases of COVID-19 and 66,348 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 862 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 75 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 63,601 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,148 total cases (15,426 cases per 100,000 residents) and 344 deaths; Davidson County with 25,605 cases (15,277 cases per 100,000 residents) and 304 deaths; Forsyth County with 51,325 total cases (13,425 cases per 100,000 residents) and 555 deaths; Randolph County with 21,618 total cases (15,047 cases per 100,000 residents) and 306 deaths; and Rockingham County had 11,979 total cases (13,162 cases per 100,000 residents) and 193 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 90 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 93% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 17,765 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,693 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 70 fewer than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Friday, 315,824 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 297,597 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.49 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 45.14 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 73,931 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,537 new deaths nationally on Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 730,368.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.