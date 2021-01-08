Friday's COVID-19 update: 6 new deaths in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 10,028 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 602,774. There were a total of 64,564 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 13.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 27,415 cases (510 cases per 10,000 residents) and 332 deaths. That's an increase of 446 cases since Thursday's report and six new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 2,929 active cases of COVID-19 and 24,100 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 318 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 257 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,152 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 20,853 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 11,482 total cases (677 cases per 10,000 residents) and 124 deaths; Davidson County with 9,931 total cases (593 cases per 10,000 residents) and 88 deaths; Forsyth County with 22,527 total cases (589 cases per 10,000 residents) and 234 deaths; Randolph County with 9,048 total cases (630 cases per 10,000 residents) and 138 deaths; and Rockingham County had 4,969 total cases (546 cases per 10,000 residents) and 30 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 7,328 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 115 from Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 3,960 people were hospitalized Thursday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. The number did not change from Wednesday's total, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 21.25 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 299,904 since Wednesday. The CDC also reported 3,844 new deaths nationally Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 359,849. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.