Friday's COVID-19 update: 6 new deaths in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 10,028 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 602,774. There were a total of 64,564 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 13.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 27,415 cases (510 cases per 10,000 residents) and 332 deaths. That's an increase of 446 cases since Thursday's report and six new deaths.

