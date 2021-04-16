Friday's COVID-19 update: 7 new deaths documented in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 2,475 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 943,693. There were a total of 36,904 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 5.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 44,926 cases (836 cases per 10,000 residents) and 647 deaths. That's an increase of 134 cases since Thursday's report and seven new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,642 active cases of COVID-19 and 43,484 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 599 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 52 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,271 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 41,242 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 17,373 total cases (1,025 cases per 10,000 residents) and 262 deaths; Davidson County with 15,825 cases (944 cases per 10,000 residents) and 183 deaths; Forsyth County with 34,363 total cases (899 cases per 10,000 residents) and 368 deaths; Randolph County with 14,658 total cases (1,020 cases per 10,000 residents) and 222 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,246 total cases (796 cases per 10,000 residents) and 94 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 54 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, two fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 71% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,387 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 28 from Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,045 people were hospitalized Thursday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 44 more than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 172,754 first doses and 130,807 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, over 6.27 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 31.23 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 73,622 from the day before. The CDC also reported 831 new deaths nationally Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 561,356. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
