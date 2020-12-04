Friday's COVID-19 update: A record 2,157 people are hospitalized statewide

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 5,303 new cases of COVID-19 as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 382,534. There were a total of 41,736 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 11.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 17,597 cases (328 cases per 10,000 residents) and 259 deaths. That's an increase of 175 cases and three new deaths from the day before.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 885 active cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday and 15,165 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 246 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 166 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 954 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic begin. The health department said 14,032 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 7,517 total cases (443 cases per 10,000 residents) and 104 deaths; Davidson County with 5,681 total cases (339 cases per 10,000 residents) and 55 deaths; Forsyth County with 14,180 total cases (371 cases per 10,000 residents) and 169 deaths; Randolph County with 5,732 total cases (399 cases per 10,000 residents) and 91 deaths; and Rockingham County had 3,214 total cases (353 cases per 10,000 residents) and 23 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 5,467 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 57 from what was previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: A record 2,157 were hospitalized statewide Thursday for treatment of COVID-19, according to state health officials, based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. The number of hospitalizations increased by 56 from the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 13.82 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. Thursday. New cases increased by 196,227 since Wednesday. The CDC also reported 2,762 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 272,525. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
