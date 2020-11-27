Friday's COVID-19 update: Guilford County death toll is at 239

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 3,834 new cases of COVID-19 as of 11:40 a.m. Friday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 354,514. There were a total of 52,342 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 7.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 16,328 cases (304 cases per 10,000 residents) and 239 deaths.