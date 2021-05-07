Friday's COVID-19 update: Guilford County has documented 700 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 1,932 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 980,498. There were a total of 34,381 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 4.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 46,996 cases (875 cases per 10,000 residents) and 700 deaths. That's an increase of 92 cases since Thursday's report and two new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,205 active cases of COVID-19 and 45,715 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 707 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 47 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,283 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 43,802 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 17,933 total cases (1,058 cases per 10,000 residents) and 276 deaths; Davidson County with 16,407 cases (979 cases per 10,000 residents) and 185 deaths; Forsyth County with 35,599 total cases (931 cases per 10,000 residents) and 375 deaths; Randolph County with 14,956 total cases (1,041 cases per 10,000 residents) and 226 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,511 total cases (825 cases per 10,000 residents) and 107 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 51 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, the same number as the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 76% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,780 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 42 from Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,006 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 25 fewer than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 184,081 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 164,599 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 7.45 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 32.4 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. New cases increased by 44,766 from the day before. The CDC also reported 709 new deaths nationally Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 577,041.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
