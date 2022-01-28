 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's COVID-19 update: Guilford County has reported more than 14,200 active cases
Friday's COVID-19 update: Guilford County has reported more than 14,200 active cases

Novel coronavirus disease COVID-19
The latest COVID-19 case numbers in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States.

Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 22,631 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 72,056 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 30.4% were positive. 

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 105,961 cases (19,726 cases per 100,000 residents) and 986 deaths.

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 14,218 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 638 additional cases reported since Thursday. The county health department has verified 967 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 303 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The county has had 103,894 cumulative cases and 88,708 county residents have recovered from the illness. 

In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 42,740 total cases (25,214 cases per 100,000 residents) and 388 deaths; Davidson County with 39,524 cases (23,581 cases per 100,000 residents) and 366 deaths; Forsyth County with 84,472 total cases (22,096 cases per 100,000 residents) and 680 deaths; Randolph County with 32,443 total cases (22,582 cases per 100,000 residents) and 367 deaths; and Rockingham County had 19,754 total cases (21,705 cases per 100,000 residents) and 240 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 282 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Friday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The health system was at 93% of its staffed adult intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 20,595 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Friday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 5,084 patients hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 74 fewer than on Wednesday.

Vaccinations: As of Friday, 342,188 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 320,638 people have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And, 146,673 people have had one booster/additional dose. In Guilford County, about 60% of the total population is fully vaccinated. 

Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 73.51 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday. There were 572,524 new cases reported Thursday. The CDC also reported 2,625 new deaths nationally on Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 876,632.

For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.

Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.

 

