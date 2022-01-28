Friday's COVID-19 update: Guilford County has reported more than 14,200 active cases

Cone Health: There were 282 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Friday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The health system was at 93% of its staffed adult intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 20,595 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Friday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 5,084 patients hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 74 fewer than on Wednesday.

Vaccinations: As of Friday, 342,188 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 320,638 people have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And, 146,673 people have had one booster/additional dose. In Guilford County, about 60% of the total population is fully vaccinated.