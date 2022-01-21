 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's COVID-19 update: Guilford County health officials confirm 10 more deaths
Friday's COVID-19 update: Guilford County health officials confirm 10 more deaths

Novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, Wuhan coronavirus or 2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease.
The latest COVID-19 case numbers in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC:

Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 35,395 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 96,684 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 34.3% were positive. 

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 99,325 cases and 983 deaths, three more deaths than yesterday's report. 

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 15,590 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 1,087 additional cases reported since Thursday. The county health department has verified 967 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 256 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The county has had 97,796 cumulative cases and 81,238 county residents have recovered from the illness. 

In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 39,893 total cases (23,534 cases per 100,000 residents) and 377 deaths; Davidson County with 36,804 cases (21,958 cases per 100,000 residents) and 358 deaths; Forsyth County with 78,890 total cases (20,636 cases per 100,000 residents) and 660 deaths; Randolph County with 30,097 total cases (20,949 cases per 100,000 residents) and 357 deaths; and Rockingham County had 18,457 total cases (20,280 cases per 100,000 residents) and 231 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 256 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Friday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital was at 96% of its adult intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 20,193 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Friday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 4,867 patients hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 126 more than on Wednesday.

Vaccinations: As of Friday, 339,417 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 318,353 people have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In Guilford County, about 59% of the total population is fully vaccinated. 

Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 68.67 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday. There were 768,190 new cases reported Thursday. The CDC also reported 2,542 new deaths nationally on Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 856,288.

For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.

Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.

 

