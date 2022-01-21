Friday's COVID-19 update: Guilford County health officials confirm 10 more deaths

In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 39,893 total cases (23,534 cases per 100,000 residents) and 377 deaths; Davidson County with 36,804 cases (21,958 cases per 100,000 residents) and 358 deaths; Forsyth County with 78,890 total cases (20,636 cases per 100,000 residents) and 660 deaths; Randolph County with 30,097 total cases (20,949 cases per 100,000 residents) and 357 deaths; and Rockingham County had 18,457 total cases (20,280 cases per 100,000 residents) and 231 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 256 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Friday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital was at 96% of its adult intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 20,193 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Friday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 4,867 patients hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 126 more than on Wednesday.