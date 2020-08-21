The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with afternoon updates from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,008 new cases as of 11:30 p.m. Friday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 151,912. There were 22,076 tests completed on Friday. Eight percent of tests returned Thursday were positive. Over 2.03 million tests have been completed since the pandemic began, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 92 more coronavirus cases reported Friday and three new deaths. So far in the county, 6,257 residents have become infected, a rate of 117 cases per 10,000 residents, and 163 people have died.
• As of 3 p.m. Friday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 6,193 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 154 deaths, an increase of 70 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 571 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 3,657 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows in Alamance County there are 2,786 cases (167 per 10,000 residents) and 44 deaths; in Davidson County, 1,992 cases (120 per 10,000 residents) and 31 deaths; in Forsyth County, 5,740 cases (151 cases per 10,000 residents) and 66 deaths; in Randolph County, 2,297 cases (160 cases per 10,000 residents) and 42 deaths; and in Rockingham County, 667 cases (74 cases per 10,000 residents) and six deaths.
N.C. deaths: According to the latest state figures, as of Friday, 2,494 state residents have died from COVID-19 or its related symptoms. That's 29 more than Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 90% of hospitals reporting, 1,015 people were hospitalized on Thursday because of the coronavirus. That's eight fewer than Wednesday, according to the latest data available.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 5.55 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 44,864 since Thursday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 173,490 as of Friday, a one-day increase of 1,074 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.