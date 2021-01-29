Friday's COVID-19 update: Guilford documents 11 new deaths and over 600 new cases, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 6,959 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 746,459. There were a total of 63,662 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 8.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 34,434 cases (641 cases per 10,000 residents) and 401 deaths. That's an increase of 635 cases since Thursday's report and 11 new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 5,174 active cases of COVID-19 and 32,242 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 374 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 186 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,187 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 26,693 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 13,601 total cases (802 cases per 10,000 residents) and 172 deaths; Davidson County with 12,753 total cases (761 cases per 10,000 residents) and 123 deaths; Forsyth County with 27,411 total cases (717 cases per 10,000 residents) and 277 deaths; Randolph County with 11,254 total cases (783 cases per 10,000 residents) and 176 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,160 total cases (677 cases per 10,000 residents) and 40 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 203 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 77% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects to exceed its adult acute care capacity by Feb. 11.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 9,157 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 111 from Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 3,048 people were hospitalized Thursday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 190 from Wednesday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 25.45 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 155,504 since Wednesday. The CDC also reported 4,107 new deaths nationally Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 427,626. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
