Friday's COVID-19 update: Guilford surpasses over 30,000 total cases since beginning of pandemic, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 8,914 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 659,840. There were a total of 60,701 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 11.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 30,103 cases (560 cases per 10,000 residents) and 350 deaths. That's an increase of 401 cases since Thursday's report and no new deaths.

