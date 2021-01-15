Friday's COVID-19 update: Guilford surpasses over 30,000 total cases since beginning of pandemic, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 8,914 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 659,840. There were a total of 60,701 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 11.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 30,103 cases (560 cases per 10,000 residents) and 350 deaths. That's an increase of 401 cases since Thursday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 4,881 active cases of COVID-19 and 27,054 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 336 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 262 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,172 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 21,837 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 12,366 total cases (730 cases per 10,000 residents) and 169 deaths; Davidson County with 11,056 total cases (660 cases per 10,000 residents) and 101 deaths; Forsyth County with 24,381 total cases (638 cases per 10,000 residents) and 246 deaths; Randolph County with 9,686 total cases (674 cases per 10,000 residents) and 152 deaths; and Rockingham County had 5,526 total cases (607 cases per 10,000 residents) and 32 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 7,933 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 108 from Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 3,916 people were hospitalized Thursday, according to state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 74 from Wednesday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 22.96 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 225,815 since Tuesday. The CDC also reported 4,096 new deaths nationally Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 383,351. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
