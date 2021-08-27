Friday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations continue to climb across NC

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 8,105 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 54,348 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 12.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 55,054 and 760 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,029 active cases of COVID-19 and 53,956 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 739 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 164 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 50,187 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 21,332 total cases and 292 deaths; Davidson County with 19,824 cases and 212 deaths; Forsyth County with 42,258 total cases and 449 deaths; Randolph County with 17,276 total cases and 252 deaths; and Rockingham County had 9,245 total cases and 188 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 131 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 83% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 14,319 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,651 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 99 more than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Friday, the most recent data available, 299,173 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 277,181 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.39 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 38.34 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 164,952 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,229 new deaths nationally on Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 631,440. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.