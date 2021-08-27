Friday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations continue to climb across NC

Cone Health: There were 131 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 83% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 14,319 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,651 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 99 more than on Wednesday.

Vaccinations: As of Friday, the most recent data available, 299,173 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 277,181 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.39 million doses have been administered in that same time.