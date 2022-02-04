Friday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations declining locally and statewide, data shows

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cone Health: There were 227 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Friday, four more than Thursday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The health system was at 79% of its staffed adult intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 21,097 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Friday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 4,490 patients hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That's 66 fewer than on Wednesday.

Vaccinations: As of Friday, 341,900 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 321,733 people have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And, 150,140 people have had one booster/additional dose. In Guilford County, about 60% of the total population is fully vaccinated.