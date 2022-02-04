Friday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations declining locally and statewide, data shows

The latest COVID-19 case numbers in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States.
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 12,385 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 54,587 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 21% were positive.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 109,610 cases (20,405 cases per 100,000 residents) and 1,012 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 9,528 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 403 additional cases reported since Thursday. The county health department has verified 973 deaths related to COVID-19, the same number as reported since Monday. There are currently 184 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The county has had 107,324 cumulative cases and 96,822 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 44,154 total cases (26,048 cases per 100,000 residents) and 415 deaths; Davidson County with 41,041 cases (24,486 cases per 100,000 residents) and 371 deaths; Forsyth County with 87,726 total cases (22,947 cases per 100,000 residents) and 702 deaths; Randolph County with 33,761 total cases (23,499 cases per 100,000 residents) and 375 deaths; and Rockingham County had 20,720 total cases (22,767 cases per 100,000 residents) and 247 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 227 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Friday, four more than Thursday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The health system was at 79% of its staffed adult intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 21,097 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 4,490 patients hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That's 66 fewer than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Friday, 341,900 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 321,733 people have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And, 150,140 people have had one booster/additional dose. In Guilford County, about 60% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 75.3 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. There were 287,114 new cases reported Wednesday. The CDC also reported 3,916 new deaths nationally on Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 888,784.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.