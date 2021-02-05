Friday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations drop to 2,523 statewide, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 5,547 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 787,349. There were a total of 56,250 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 7.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 36,481 cases (679 cases per 10,000 residents) and 440 deaths. That's an increase of 243 cases since Thursday's report and two new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 5,812 active cases of COVID-19 and 35,103 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 414 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 148 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,212 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 28,876 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 14,372 total cases (848 cases per 10,000 residents) and 176 deaths; Davidson County with 13,464 total cases (803 cases per 10,000 residents) and 141 deaths; Forsyth County with 28,912 total cases (756 cases per 10,000 residents) and 290 deaths; Randolph County with 11,905 total cases (829 cases per 10,000 residents) and 189 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,386 total cases (702 cases per 10,000 residents) and 48 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 163 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 74% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects to exceed its adult acute care capacity by April 5.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 9,841 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 113 from Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 2,523 people were hospitalized Thursday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 107 from Wednesday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 26.39 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 121,212 since Wednesday. The CDC also reported 3,756 new deaths nationally Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 449,020. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.