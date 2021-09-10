Friday's COVID-19 update: In Guilford County, nearly 286,000 people are fully vaccinated, according to state data

Cone Health: There were 153 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 90% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 15,075 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,756 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 59 fewer than on Wednesday.

Vaccinations: As of Friday, the most recent data available, 307,220 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 285,859 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.77 million doses have been administered in that same time.