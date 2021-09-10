Friday's COVID-19 update: In Guilford County, nearly 286,000 people are fully vaccinated, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 5,877 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 32,021 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 12.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 58,331 cases and 778 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,375 active cases of COVID-19 and 57,332 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 742 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 161 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 53,214 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 22,767 total cases and 306 deaths; Davidson County with 22,146 cases and 235 deaths; Forsyth County with 45,059 total cases and 474 deaths; Randolph County with 18,387 total cases and 267 deaths; and Rockingham County had 9,945 total cases and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 153 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 90% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 15,075 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,756 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 59 fewer than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Friday, the most recent data available, 307,220 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 285,859 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.77 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 40.52 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 163,164 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,647 new deaths nationally on Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 652,480.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.