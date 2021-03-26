Friday's COVID-19 update: More than 12,000 deaths recorded statewide since beginning of pandemic

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 2,154 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 905,528. There were a total of 36,937 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 4.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 42,309 cases (788 cases per 10,000 residents) and 603 deaths. That's an increase of 121 cases since Thursday's report and two new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,299 active cases of COVID-19 and 41,065 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 558 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 46 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,256 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 39,207 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 16,638 total cases (982 cases per 10,000 residents) and 239 deaths; Davidson County with 15,191 cases (906 cases per 10,000 residents) and 178 deaths; Forsyth County with 33,163 total cases (867 cases per 10,000 residents) and 359 deaths; Randolph County with 14,093 total cases (981 cases per 10,000 residents) and 213 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,044 total cases (774 cases per 10,000 residents) and 73 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 60 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, two more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 72% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,028 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 41 from Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 933 people were hospitalized Thursday, according to state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 12 fewer than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 133,077 first doses and 68,524 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, about 4.41 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 29.83 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 65,083 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,287 new deaths nationally Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 542,584. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.