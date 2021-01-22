Friday's COVID-19 update: More than 700,000 cases recorded statewide since beginning of pandemic

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 7,436 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 705,535. There were a total of 63,006 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 10.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 32,386 cases (603 cases per 10,000 residents) and 366 deaths. That's an increase of 381 cases since Thursday report and one new death.