Friday's COVID-19 update: More than 700,000 cases recorded statewide since beginning of pandemic

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 7,436 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 705,535. There were a total of 63,006 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 10.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 32,386 cases (603 cases per 10,000 residents) and 366 deaths. That's an increase of 381 cases since Thursday report and one new death.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 5,162 active cases of COVID-19 and 29,277 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 348 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 235 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,175 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 23,767 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 13,083 total cases (772 cases per 10,000 residents) and 170 deaths; Davidson County with 11,967 total cases (714 cases per 10,000 residents) and 111 deaths; Forsyth County with 26,007 total cases (680 cases per 10,000 residents) and 265 deaths; Randolph County with 10,508 total cases (731 cases per 10,000 residents) and 163 deaths; and Rockingham County had 5,900 total cases (648 cases per 10,000 residents) and 342 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 227 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of midnight, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 79% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects to exceed its adult acute care capacity by Feb. 4.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 8,464 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 125 from Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 3,512 people were hospitalized Thursday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 154 from Wednesday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 24.13 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 153,106 since Wednesday. The CDC also reported 2,297 new deaths nationally Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 400,306. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
