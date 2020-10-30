Friday's COVID-19 update: N.C. adds another 2,809 cases and 49 deaths

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,809 new cases as of 11:30 a.m. Friday. The cumulative total is 271,830. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 38,247 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 6.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 189 new cases reported Friday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 11,770 (219 cases per 10,000 residents), with 209 deaths.
Support Local Journalism
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there have been 11,405 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 200 verified deaths. That's an increase of 224 new cases since Wednesday and one new death. Since early March, the health department said, 777 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 6,426 people have recovered from the illness. This information is expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County had 5,315 cases (314 cases per 10,000 residents) and 79 deaths; Davidson County had 3,793 cases (226 cases per 10,000 residents) and 44 deaths; Forsyth County had 9,039 (236 cases per 10,000 residents) and 121 deaths; Randolph County had 3,873 cases (270 cases per 10,000 residents) and 64 deaths; and Rockingham County had 2,055 cases (226 cases per 10,000 residents) and 19 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 4,332 state residents have died. That's 49 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 96% of hospitals reporting, 1,196 people were hospitalized Thursday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 15 more than on Wednesday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 8.83 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. That's 81,559 more cases than Wednesday's total. There have been 521,726 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 227,045 as of Thursday, a one-day increase of 1,060 new fatalities. This information is expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.