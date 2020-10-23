Friday's COVID-19 update: N.C. cases climb by a record 2,716; Guilford deaths rise by 2 to 202

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,716 new cases as of 5:58 p.m. Friday. The state said data, which usually posts by about noon each day, was delayed Friday due to technical difficulties. The cumulative total is 255,708. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 33,600 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 7.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 101 new cases reported Friday and two new deaths. That brings the case total to 10,821 (201 cases per 10,000 residents), with 202 deaths.
Support Local Journalism
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of Friday, there have been 10,631 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 194 verified deaths. That's an increase of 119 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 755 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 6,146 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County had 4,9429 cases (292 cases per 10,000 residents) and 72 deaths; Davidson County had 3,559 cases (212 cases per 10,000 residents) and 43 deaths; Forsyth County had 8,388 (219 cases per 10,000 residents) and 116 deaths; Randolph County had 3,614 cases (252 cases per 10,000 residents) and 60 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,821 cases (200 cases per 10,000 residents) and 19 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 4,114 state residents have died. That's 32 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,181 people were hospitalized Thursday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 24 fewer than Wednesday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 8.39 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. That's 74,380 more cases than Thursday's total. There have been 428,795 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 222,447 as of Friday, a one-day increase of 1,009 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.