Friday's COVID-19 update: N.C. cases climb by a record 2,716; Guilford deaths rise by 2 to 202

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,716 new cases as of 5:58 p.m. Friday. The state said data, which usually posts by about noon each day, was delayed Friday due to technical difficulties. The cumulative total is 255,708. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 33,600 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 7.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to state health officials, there were 101 new cases reported Friday and two new deaths. That brings the case total to 10,821 (201 cases per 10,000 residents), with 202 deaths.

