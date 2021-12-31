Friday's COVID-19 update: NC sees another record number of new cases for second straight day

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 30,450 total cases (17,964 cases per 100,000 residents) and 376 deaths; Davidson County with 29,386 cases (17,532 cases per 100,000 residents) and 339 deaths; Forsyth County with 59,884 total cases (15,664 cases per 100,000 residents) and 619 deaths; Randolph County with 24,697 total cases (17,190 cases per 100,000 residents) and 343 deaths; and Rockingham County had 14,376 total cases (15,796 cases per 100,000 residents) and 223 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 125 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 83% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 19,426 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 2,387 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 129 more than on Wednesday.