Friday's COVID-19 update: NC sees another record number of new cases for second straight day

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 19,174 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 76,186 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 22.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 77,557 cases (14,438 cases per 100,000 residents) and 947 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 4,000 active cases of COVID-19 and 76,116 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 939 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 135 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 70,653 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 30,450 total cases (17,964 cases per 100,000 residents) and 376 deaths; Davidson County with 29,386 cases (17,532 cases per 100,000 residents) and 339 deaths; Forsyth County with 59,884 total cases (15,664 cases per 100,000 residents) and 619 deaths; Randolph County with 24,697 total cases (17,190 cases per 100,000 residents) and 343 deaths; and Rockingham County had 14,376 total cases (15,796 cases per 100,000 residents) and 223 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 125 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 83% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 19,426 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 2,387 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 129 more than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the latest data available, 334,708 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 314,471 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 59% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 53.79 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, the latest data available. New cases increased by 486,428 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,539 new deaths nationally on Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 820,355.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.