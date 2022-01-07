Friday's COVID-19 update: Over 1,000 new cases documented in Guilford County, according to state data

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 32,744 total cases (19,317 cases per 100,000 residents) and 376 deaths; Davidson County with 30,973 cases (18,479 cases per 100,000 residents) and 347 deaths; Forsyth County with 64,684 total cases (16,704 cases per 100,000 residents) and 628 deaths; Randolph County with 25,851 total cases (17,994 cases per 100,000 residents) and 345 deaths; and Rockingham County had 15,151 total cases (16,648 cases per 100,000 residents) and 225 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 233 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 97% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 19,619 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,474 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That's 181 more than on Wednesday.