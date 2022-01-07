Friday's COVID-19 update: Over 1,000 new cases documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 28,474 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 84,704 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 31.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 82,668 cases (15,389 cases per 100,000 residents) and 950 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 7,932 active cases of COVID-19 and 81,134 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 952 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 221 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 72,249 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 32,744 total cases (19,317 cases per 100,000 residents) and 376 deaths; Davidson County with 30,973 cases (18,479 cases per 100,000 residents) and 347 deaths; Forsyth County with 64,684 total cases (16,704 cases per 100,000 residents) and 628 deaths; Randolph County with 25,851 total cases (17,994 cases per 100,000 residents) and 345 deaths; and Rockingham County had 15,151 total cases (16,648 cases per 100,000 residents) and 225 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 233 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 97% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 19,619 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,474 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That's 181 more than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Friday, the latest data available, 336,589 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 316,017 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 59% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 57.89 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, the latest data available. New cases increased by 705,264 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,577 new deaths nationally on Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 829,740.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
