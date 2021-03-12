Friday's COVID-19 update: Over 50,000 people are fully vaccinated in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 1,998 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 881,823. There were a total of 39,815 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 3.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 40,936 cases (762 cases per 10,000 residents) and 564 deaths. That's an increase of 91 cases since Thursday's report and one new death.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,038 active cases of COVID-19 and 39,863 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 525 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 57 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,249 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 38,299 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 16,126 total cases (951 cases per 10,000 residents) and 233 deaths; Davidson County with 14,869 cases (887 cases per 10,000 residents) and 172 deaths; Forsyth County with 32,495 total cases (850 cases per 10,000 residents) and 357 deaths; Randolph County with 13,699 total cases (954 cases per 10,000 residents) and 207 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,942 total cases (763 cases per 10,000 residents) and 61 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 57 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker, eight fewer than on Thursday. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 75% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 11,663 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 41 from Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,037 people were hospitalized Thursday, according to state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's two fewer than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 88,724 first doses and 50,208 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, about 3.16 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 29.11 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. New cases increased by 60,678 from Thursday. The CDC also reported 1,572 new deaths nationally Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 529,301.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.