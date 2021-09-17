Friday's COVID-19 update: Over 60,000 cases documented in Guilford since beginning of pandemic, according to state data

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 23,669 total cases (13,963 cases per 100,000 residents) and 307 deaths; Davidson County with 23,264 cases (13,880 cases per 100,000 residents) and 250 deaths; Forsyth County with 46,763 total cases (12,232 cases per 100,000 residents) and 486 deaths; Randolph County with 19,234 total cases (13,388 cases per 100,000 residents) and 274 deaths; and Rockingham County had 10,459 total cases (11,492 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 150 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 88% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 15,615 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,573 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 47 fewer than on Wednesday.