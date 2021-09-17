Friday's COVID-19 update: Over 60,000 cases documented in Guilford since beginning of pandemic, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 7,905 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 61,497 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 9.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 60,325 cases (11,230 cases per 100,000 residents) and 806 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,450 active cases of COVID-19 and 59,235 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 743 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 141 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 55,041 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 23,669 total cases (13,963 cases per 100,000 residents) and 307 deaths; Davidson County with 23,264 cases (13,880 cases per 100,000 residents) and 250 deaths; Forsyth County with 46,763 total cases (12,232 cases per 100,000 residents) and 486 deaths; Randolph County with 19,234 total cases (13,388 cases per 100,000 residents) and 274 deaths; and Rockingham County had 10,459 total cases (11,492 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 150 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 88% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 15,615 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,573 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 47 fewer than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Friday, the most recent data available, 310,278 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 289,847 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.93 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 41.59 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 155,882 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,942 new deaths nationally on Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 666,440.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.