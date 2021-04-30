 Skip to main content
Friday's COVID-19 update: State documents 13 new deaths in Guilford County
The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 2,231 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 969,752. There were a total of 34,687 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 4.8% were positive, according to the latest data available. 

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 46,460 cases (865 cases per 10,000 residents) and 693 deaths. That's an increase of 96 cases since Thursday's report and 13 new deaths. 

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,484 active cases of COVID-19 and 44,973 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 630 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 40 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,279 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 42,858 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today. 

In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 17,794 total cases (1,050 cases per 10,000 residents) and 264 deaths; Davidson County with 16,195 cases (966 cases per 10,000 residents) and 185 deaths; Forsyth County with 35,263 total cases (922 cases per 10,000 residents) and 374 deaths; Randolph County with 14,844 total cases (1,033 cases per 10,000 residents) and 224 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,398 total cases (813 cases per 10,000 residents) and 106 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 55 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, four fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 76% of its intensive care unit capacity. 

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,651 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 20 from Thursday's report. 

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,101 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals That's 36 fewer than on Wednesday.

Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 181,428 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 155,260 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 7.16 million doses have been administered in that same time.   

Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 32 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 53,051 from the day before. The CDC also reported 876 new deaths nationally Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 571,297. These numbers are expected to be updated later today. 

For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.

Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

