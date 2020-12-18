Friday's COVID-19 update: State documents a record number of new cases and hospitalizations

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded a record 8,444 new cases on Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 466,104. There were a total of 60,000 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 10.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 21,420 cases (399 cases per 10,000 residents) and 291 deaths. That's an increase of 334 cases and one new death from the day before.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 3,094 active cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday and 19,227 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 278 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 195 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,059 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 15,853 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
Support Local Journalism
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 9,082 total cases (536 cases per 10,000 residents) and 114 deaths; Davidson County with 7,182 total cases (428 cases per 10,000 residents) and 67 deaths; Forsyth County with 17,734 total cases (464 cases per 10,000 residents) and 197 deaths; Randolph County with 6,995 total cases (487 cases per 10,000 residents) and 107 deaths; and Rockingham County had 3,923 total cases (431 cases per 10,000 residents) and 23 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 6,125 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 60 from what was previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: Hospitalizations topped 2,000 for the 18th day in a row, with a record 2,824 people hospitalized statewide Thursday for treatment of COVID-19, according to state health officials, based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. The number of hospitalizations increased by 20 from the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 16.75 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 236,913 since Wednesday. The CDC also reported 3,435 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 306,427. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.