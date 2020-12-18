Friday's COVID-19 update: State documents a record number of new cases and hospitalizations

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded a record 8,444 new cases on Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 466,104. There were a total of 60,000 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 10.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 21,420 cases (399 cases per 10,000 residents) and 291 deaths. That's an increase of 334 cases and one new death from the day before.