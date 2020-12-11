Friday's COVID-19 update: State records highest single-day increase in new cases; Guilford documents 4 new deaths

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded a record 7,540 new cases on Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 423,723. There were a total of 55,334 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 10.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 19,595 cases (365 cases per 10,000 residents) and 276 deaths. That's an increase of 274 cases and four new deaths from the day before.