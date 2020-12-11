Friday's COVID-19 update: State records highest single-day increase in new cases; Guilford documents 4 new deaths

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded a record 7,540 new cases on Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 423,723. There were a total of 55,334 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 10.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 19,595 cases (365 cases per 10,000 residents) and 276 deaths. That's an increase of 274 cases and four new deaths from the day before.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 1,777 active cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday and 17,027 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 259 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 190 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,000 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 14,989 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 8,320 total cases (491 cases per 10,000 residents) and 112 deaths; Davidson County with 6,395 total cases (382 cases per 10,000 residents) and 58 deaths; Forsyth County with 16,015 total cases (419 cases per 10,000 residents) and 178 deaths; Randolph County with 6,377 total cases (444 cases per 10,000 residents) and 101 deaths; and Rockingham County had 3,566 total cases (392 cases per 10,000 residents) and 23 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 5,752 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 38 from what was previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: For the 11th day in a row, hospitalizations topped 2,000. A record 2,514 were hospitalized statewide Thursday for treatment of COVID-19, according to state health officials, based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. The number of hospitalizations increased by 70 from the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 15.27 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 231,396 since Wednesday. The CDC also reported 3,411 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 288,762. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
