The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,045 new cases as of 12:10 p.m. Friday, for a cumulative total of 174,254. There were 23,655 tests completed Friday.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 94 additional cases reported Friday and one new death. That brings the case total to 7,170 (134 cases per 10,000 residents), with 171 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Friday, there have been 7,112 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 164 verified deaths. That's an increase of 70 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 610 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 4,123 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County had 3,334 cases (200 cases per 10,000 residents) and 46 deaths; Davidson County had 2,259 cases (136 cases per 10,000 residents) and 32 deaths; Forsyth County had 6,335 cases (167 cases per 10,000 residents) and 82 deaths; Randolph County had 2,474 cases (173 cases per 10,000 residents) and 44 deaths; and Rockingham County had 950 cases (105 cases per 10,000 residents) and eight deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 2,839 state residents have died. That's 36 more than Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 82% of hospitals reporting, 955 people were hospitalized Thursday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 97 more than Wednesday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 6.13 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. There have been 286,198 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 186,173 as of Friday, a one-day increase of 1,081 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
