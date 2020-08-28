The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,415 new cases as of noon Friday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 162,491. There were 23,622 tests completed on Friday. On Thursday, 6.9% of tests returned were positive. Over 2.18 million tests have been completed since the pandemic began, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 64 more coronavirus cases reported Friday and two new deaths. So far in the county, 6,636 residents have become infected, a rate of 124 cases per 10,000 residents, and 170 people have died.
• As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 6,503 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 156 deaths, an increase of 73 cases and no new deaths since Wednesday. Since early March, the health department said, 588 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 3,807 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Friday's state data shows in Alamance County there are 3,027 cases (182 per 10,000 residents) and 45 deaths; in Davidson County, 2,128 cases (128 per 10,000 residents) and 32 deaths; in Forsyth County, 6,014 cases (159 cases per 10,000 residents) and 71 deaths; in Randolph County, 2,379 cases (166 cases per 10,000 residents) and 43 deaths; and in Rockingham County, 743 cases (82 cases per 10,000 residents) and eight deaths.
N.C. deaths: According to the latest state figures, as of Friday, 2,652 state residents have died from COVID-19 or its related symptoms. That's 22 more than Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 93% of hospitals reporting, 970 people were hospitalized on Wednesday because of the coronavirus. That's 12 more than Wednesday, according to the latest data available.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 5.79 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 46,393 since Wednesday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 178,998 as of Thursday, a one-day increase of 1,239 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
