Friday's COVID-19 update: State reports 86 new cases in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,443 new cases as of 11 a.m. Friday, for a cumulative total of 191,019. There were 25,978 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 5.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to state health officials, there were 86 additional cases reported Friday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 7,995 (150 cases per 10,000 residents), with 176 deaths.