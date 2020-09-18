Friday's COVID-19 update: State reports 86 new cases in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,443 new cases as of 11 a.m. Friday, for a cumulative total of 191,019. There were 25,978 tests completed Friday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 5.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 86 additional cases reported Friday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 7,995 (150 cases per 10,000 residents), with 176 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Thursday, there have been 7,937 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 168 verified deaths. That's an increase of 39 cases and no new deaths since Wednesday. Since early March, the health department said, 641 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 4,617 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County had 3,668 cases (220 cases per 10,000 residents) and 48 deaths; Davidson County had 2,553 cases (151 cases per 10,000 residents) and 34 deaths; Forsyth County had 6,747 cases (178 cases per 10,000 residents) and 94 deaths; Randolph County had 2,638 cases (184 cases per 10,000 residents) and 50 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,115 cases (123 cases per 10,000 residents) and 13 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,207 state residents have died. That's 27 more than Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 94% of hospitals reporting, 904 people were hospitalized Thursday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 10 more than Wednesday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded about 6.61 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. There have been 269,769 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 196,277 as of Thursday, a one-day increase of 1,224 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.