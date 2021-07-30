Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 1,168 people hospitalized

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,413 total cases (1,145 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 17,423 cases (1,040 cases per 10,000 residents) and 205 deaths; Forsyth County with 37,880 total cases (991 cases per 10,000 residents) and 432 deaths; Randolph County with 15,694 total cases (1,092 cases per 10,000 residents) and 234 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,329 total cases (915 cases per 10,000 residents) and 172 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 46 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, eight more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 69% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,635 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, 17 more than Thursday's report.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,168 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 27 more than on Wednesday.