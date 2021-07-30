Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 1,168 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 3,199 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,048,076. There were a total of 30,667 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 9.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 49,826 cases (928 cases per 10,000 residents) and 731 deaths. That's an increase of 125 cases since Thursday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 805 active cases of COVID-19 and 48,817 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 731 deaths related to COVID-19. The health department said 47,280 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,413 total cases (1,145 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 17,423 cases (1,040 cases per 10,000 residents) and 205 deaths; Forsyth County with 37,880 total cases (991 cases per 10,000 residents) and 432 deaths; Randolph County with 15,694 total cases (1,092 cases per 10,000 residents) and 234 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,329 total cases (915 cases per 10,000 residents) and 172 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 46 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, eight more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 69% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,635 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, 17 more than Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,168 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 27 more than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Friday, the most recent data available, 274,293 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 258,046 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 9.8 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 34.72 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 86,058 from the day before. The CDC also reported 397 new deaths nationally Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 609,853. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
