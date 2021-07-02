Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 400 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 374 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,014,359. There were a total of 18,055 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 2.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,742 cases (907 cases per 10,000 residents) and 721 deaths. That's an increase of 20 cases since Thursday's report and one death.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 373 active cases of COVID-19 and 47,773 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. 1,292 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 46,647 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,042 total cases (1,123 cases per 10,000 residents) and 289 deaths; Davidson County with 17,032 cases (1,016 cases per 10,000 residents) and 197 deaths; Forsyth County with 37,030 total cases (969 cases per 10,000 residents) and 422 deaths; Randolph County with 15,352 total cases (1,069 cases per 10,000 residents) and 232 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,100 total cases (890 cases per 10,000 residents) and 156 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 7 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, one fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 70% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,434 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, the same number as Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 400 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's four more than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 260,067 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 245,552 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 8.89 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33.51 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. New cases increased by 17,658 from the day before. The CDC also reported 316 new deaths nationally Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 602,731.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
